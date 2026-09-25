For the Record - Sept. 25, 2026

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L.A. schools: In the Sept. 23 California section, an article about Los Angeles Unified weighing upgrading or closing schools said a Times reporter commented that money from voter-approved school bonds is not suited for long-term facility needs. He said the money is not sufficient for all long-term facility needs.

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