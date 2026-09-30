For the Record - Sept. 30, 2026

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Nicholas Goldberg: In the Sept. 25 Entertainment section, a column by departing classical music critic Mark Swed misspelled former Times columnist Nicholas Goldberg’s first name as Nicolas.

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