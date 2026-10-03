For the Record - Oct. 3, 2026

Mayoral race: An article in the Oct. 2 Section A about L.A. mayoral candidates courting Latino voters misspelled UCLA professor Matt Barreto’s surname as Barretto. The article also described former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as the first Latino mayor of Los Angeles; he was the first Latino mayor of Los Angeles in more than a century.

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