For the Record - Oct. 8, 2026

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Activision Blizzard: An article in the Sept. 12 Business section about sexual harassment allegations mentioned a roughly $50-million settlement between Activision Blizzard and California’s Civil Rights Department but failed to note that the department withdrew all claims and allegations of systemic workplace harassment against the company as part of the December 2023 consent decree.

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