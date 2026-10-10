For the Record - Oct. 10, 2026

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Train photo: In the Oct. 9 Section A, a photo caption accompanying an article about the future of the railroad line along the San Clemente coast said the photo showed the Pacific Surfliner. The train pictured was from BNSF Railway.

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