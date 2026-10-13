For the Record - Oct. 13, 2026

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Stolen rental cars: An article in the Oct. 11 Section A about Mexican cartels stealing rental vehicles in the United States incorrectly reported that, according to the California Highway Patrol, about 2,000 vehicles stolen in California turn up in Mexico each year. The correct number found in Mexico each year is about 850.

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