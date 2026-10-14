For the Record - Oct. 14, 2026

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Photo credit: In the Oct. 20, 2025, Entertainment section, a photograph of composer Russell Emanuel accompanying an article about his work on “Treehouse of Horror” episodes of “The Simpsons” was credited to Kevin Shelburne. The photographer was Kevin Blackwell.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.