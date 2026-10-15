For the Record - Oct. 15, 2026

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O.J. Simpson: In the Oct. 8 Entertainment section, an article about Denise Brown’s memoir “For My Sister Nicole” said that after O.J. Simpson was acquitted on criminal murder charges, he was found guilty in a civil trial. The civil jury found him liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

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