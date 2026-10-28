For the Record - Oct. 28, 2026

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Newcomer enrollment: An article in the Oct. 27 Section A incorrectly stated that newcomer student enrollment dropped in the Los Angeles Unified School District between fall 2025 and fall 2027. The correct years are 2025 through 2026.

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