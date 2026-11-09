For the Record - Nov. 9, 2026

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Mayoral race: An article in the Nov. 8 Section A about why Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ allies turned on her said Unite Here Local 11 knocked on 20,000 doors in support of challenger Nithya Raman’s campaign. A union leader said the group knocked on 200,000 doors.

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