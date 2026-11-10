For the Record - Nov. 10, 2026

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Mass transit in L.A.: In the Nov. 7 Section A, an article about public transit issues that Mayor-elect Nithya Raman will face referred to the Vermont Transit Corridor project as a bike lane project. The project will add bus lanes along Vermont between 120th Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Homicide victim: In the Nov. 8 California section, an article about an L.A. anti-gang worker who was arrested and later released in a murder case said the victim, Reginald Foreman, was known as Big Ant. His nickname was Baby Ant. The same mistake appeared in an Oct. 28 article in Section A and a Nov. 6 article in the California section.

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