For the Record - Nov. 13, 2026

City Council race: An article in the Nov. 12 California section about the tight race in Los Angeles City Council District 9 quoted registrar-recorder office spokesperson Mike Sanchez as saying Tuesday was the last day for mail-in ballots to be counted. Tuesday was the last day the registrar’s office could accept those ballots as long as they were postmarked by election day.

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