For the Record - Nov. 14, 2026

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Wildlife crossings: An article in the Nov. 13 California section about a UC Davis study that found wildlife crossings are not enough to curb roadkill hot spots said the Pew Charitable Trusts is owned by the Pew Research Center. It is not owned by the Pew Research Center.

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