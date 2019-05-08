Joshua Brandau – Chief Revenue Officer



Joshua Brandau is the chief revenue officer of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune, overseeing marketing, sales and advertising operations. Before joining the company in 2019, Brandau was CEO of Brand Day Media, a strategic consulting firm, and prior to that was the head of strategy for North America at Essence Global, a media agency. He has also been the vice president of communication strategy at Pereira O’Dell, where he helped build the strategy department, and lead the media and social teams.