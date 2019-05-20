Russell Sakamoto — Chief Accounting Officer

Russell Sakamoto is the chief accounting officer of the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune, responsible for financial planning, administration and operations. Prior to joining the company in 2018, Sakamoto was the CAO of Bridgepoint Education, now called Zovio, an education technology services company. Prior to then, Sakamoto was the CAO and Controller at Entravision Communications, a global media company that owned and operated over 100 television and radio stations that focuses on U.S. Latinos.