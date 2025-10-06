Los Angeles Secures Global Esports World Finals 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The strategic partnership between the LA Times Media Group and the Global Esports Federation includes a state-of-the-art esports stadium in El Segundo.

The Global Esports Federation (GEF) today announced a landmark partnership, with GEF’s flagship Global Esports World Finals awarded to the City of Los Angeles, California. The Opening Ceremony of the Los Angeles 2026 Global Esports World Finals (#GEG26) is scheduled for Friday, 4 December 2026.

Following a competitive process involving cities worldwide, Los Angeles was selected by the GEF Board as the host city for the 2026 Global Esports World Finals Games, with the Los Angeles Times Media Group serving as host partner. This decision underscores Los Angeles’ global reputation as a hub for sport, entertainment, and culture. The agreement was formalized at the Los Angeles Times headquarters and marked by the presence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel.

Paul J. Foster, President and CEO of the Global Esports Federation, said, “For many people around the world, Los Angeles symbolizes the epicenter of sport, entertainment, music, culture – a world of limitless possibilities. As the United States prepares to celebrate 250 years since its founding, our global community from 180 Member Federations is excited to join in these historic celebrations and share in the city’s remarkable energy at the Los Angeles 2026 Global Esports World Finals Games.”

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Los Angeles Times Media Group, said, “With less than three years until the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Los Angeles is alive with anticipation. Esports adds to that momentum, bringing its global energy and uniting gaming, sport, and a new wave of entertainment. Los Angeles Times Media Group is proud to help anchor this milestone event for our city and the world at the Los Angeles 2026 Global Esports World Finals Games.”

Today’s announcement is the first step in a major strategic collaboration, which includes plans for a state-of-the-art esports stadium at the Los Angeles Times’ El Segundo campus.

