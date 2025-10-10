LA Times Media Group Launches Offering of Shares to Build the Media Company of the Future

Modernized Graphene platform unites the Los Angeles Times, LA Times Studios, NantStudios, and NantGames; opens a private placement for investors today ahead of a potential Regulation A public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “LAT”

LA Times Media Group (LATMG) today announced its launch as an integrated media platform that combines trusted journalism, premium digital publishing, state of the art virtual production, and global gaming including esports into a single engagement engine. The Company has now opened a private placement opportunity at Join.LATimes.com to be followed by a potential Regulation A (Reg A) public offering, with an intended NYSE listing under the ticker “LAT.”

Founded in 1881, the Los Angeles Times is one of America’s most storied publications. In 2018, Dr. Soon-Shiong acquired the paper with a commitment not only to preserve its legacy but also to expand its reach through modernized infrastructure and innovation.

Following 7 years of investment, LATMG now formalizes that evolution by integrating the Los Angeles Times, LA Times Studios, NantStudios, and NantGames, four brands, one unified content management and streaming media platform, designed to accelerate premium content, live events, and community engagement.

LATMG’s novel unified operating structure and Graphene media platform synchronizes and integrates four brands, so stories move fluidly into formats and communities, compounding trust, reach and engagement accessible by a broader audience across all generations.

For a limited-time, eligible investors will be able to invest in this private offering. The new private offering is solely available to accredited investors.*

The offering consists of shares of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock, which carry a 7% annual interest and are convertible into common stock at a 25% discount to the potential IPO price. The maximum aggregate offering amount is up to $500 million.

Qualified prospective investors who meet the qualifications of an “accredited investor”* can invest as little as $5,000 in this offering and join LA Times Media Group as a shareholder and owner.

Full Offering details and the ability to sign up to learn more about our contemplated public offering can be found at Join.LATimes.com

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Chairman and CEO of LATMG, said:

“When I bought the Los Angeles Times in 2018, the technology to realize the vision I had for its future as a next generation media platform did not yet exist. Over the past seven years, we have built the foundation, investing in infrastructure to establish LATMG from our new headquarters and advanced state of the art production facilities including test kitchens, to podcast facilities, to news broadcast studios, to a state of the art virtual production campus with fiber connectivity, all enabled by a powerful modernized software content management platform (Graphene) driven by data, design, and innovation, to modernize how stories are told and accessed by our audience. Today, with the launch of the LA Times Media Group, we bring these capabilities together as one integrated platform, where accountable journalism meets cutting-edge technology, and where our community is invited to join us as partners in shaping the future of storytelling.”

Mark Elenowitz, Managing Director at Digital Offering, which is advising the Company on its financing strategy, said:

“This is a distinctive capital markets opportunity for such an iconic brand. By combining an initial private placement with a Reg A public offering, LATMG is democratizing participation for all qualified investors to participate in the Company’s next chapter. We are excited to offer a structure that aligns readers, viewers, and supporters as long-term stakeholders, with the launch of a clear operating model across journalism, studios, virtual production, and gaming.”

To learn more about the Private Offering and potential public offering go to: Join.LATimes.com

Digital Offering, LLC is acting as the placement agent for the Offering.

For specific questions related the offering or accreditation status, email us at: lat@digitaloffering.com

*Please note: Accredited investors are defined under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act, as amended (the “Securities Act’).

The Shares offered in the private offering will not be and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Additional details of the offering, including a private placement memorandum with “Risk Factors” related to the investment, can be found at Join.LATimes.com.

Under Rule 506(c), general solicitation of offerings is permitted, however, purchasers in a Rule 506(c) offering must be “accredited investors.”

The SEC defines the term “accredited investor” in Rule 501(a). Generally, individuals are considered accredited investors if they have a net worth greater than $1 million (excluding their primary residence) or incomes in excess of $200,000 in the last two years with the expectation of the same in the current year (or $300,000 with a spouse).

Media Contacts

LATMG: Jen@latimes.com

Digital Offering: media@digitaloffering.com

Important Information:

LA Times Media Group is currently undertaking a private placement offering pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and/or Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. Digital Offering, member FINRA/SIPC is the broker-dealer of record for this offering. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and investment time horizon of LA Times Media Group carefully before investing. The Offering Documents relating to each offering of equity interests by LA Times Media Group will contain this and other information and should be read carefully before investing. Securities of LA Times Media Group are being offered and sold in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Section 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the “Securities Act”. In accordance therewith, you should be aware that (i) the securities may be sold only to “accredited investors,” which for natural persons are investors who meet certain minimum annual income or net worth thresholds; (ii) the securities will only be offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and will not be required to comply with specific disclosure requirements that apply to registration under the Securities Act; (iii) the Securities and Exchange Commission will not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy or completeness of any offering materials; (iv) the securities will be subject to legal restrictions on transfer and resale and investors should not assume they will be able to resell their securities; investing in securities involves risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” with the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934 that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements. Although we believe our expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that they will be realized. LA Times Media Group Inc. may, in the future, undertake a public offering pursuant to Regulation A under the Act. No money or other consideration is being solicited at this time with respect to such an offering, and if sent in response to these materials for such an offering, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received for an offering under Regulation A until an offering statement is qualified by the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any such o er may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. An indication of interest made by a prospective investor in a Regulation A offering is nonbinding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

The Company is “Testing the Waters” under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering under Regulation A. No money or other consideration is being solicited in connection with the information provided, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No o er to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on Form 1-A has been filed and until the offering statement is qualified pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any such o er may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any person’s indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. No o er to sell the securities or solicitation of an o er to buy the securities is being made in any state where such o er or sale is not permitted under the “blue sky” or securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors in any state unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists therein.