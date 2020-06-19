‘L.A. Times Today’ Nominated for Five Emmys

On Monday, the Television Academy announced the nominees for the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. “L.A. Times Today,” the news magazine show jointly produced by the Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1, earned five nominations, with 11 current and former Times journalists named on entries. The awards will be presented during a virtual event Saturday, July 18, at 7 p.m. on Emmys.com.

Below is a breakdown of the nominations for “L.A. Times Today.”

“Informational Series (more than 50% studio)” category: one episode that includes three segments

“Roma, Texas”



Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Reporter

Robert Gauthier, Photographer

Roger Martinez, Segment Producer

Alejandro Tamayo, Editor

Lara Hochuli, Editor

“CTE”



Nathan Fenno, Reporter

Mark Potts, Video

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Producer

Dennis Ackerman, Segment Producer

“The Confetti Project”



Jessica Gelt, Reporter

Kelly Ann Martin, Segment Producer

Jennie O’Hagan Korneychuck, Segment Producer

Alejandro Tamayo, Video and Editor

“Informational Segment” category: four nominations

“Brenda Tracy, Rape Survivor”



Lisa McRee, Host

Jade Hernandez, Producer

Alejandro Tamayo, Camera

Luis Cruz, Reporter

Lara Hochuli, Editor

David Wharton, On-Camera Talent

“Platform Holly”



Lisa McRee, Host

Thomas Curwen, Reporter

Robert St. John, Producer

Karen Lopez, Segment Producer

Katie Falkenberg, Camera

Patrick Steward, Editor

“The Street Within”



Lisa McRee, Host

Thomas Curwen, Reporter

Karen Lopez, Segment Producer

Robert Meeks, Producer

Francine Orr, Camera

Yadira Flores, Camera

Patrick Steward, Editor

“Women of Apollo”

