‘L.A. Times Today’ Nominated for Five Emmys
‘L.A. Times Today’ received five Emmy nominations
On Monday, the Television Academy announced the nominees for the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. “L.A. Times Today,” the news magazine show jointly produced by the Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News 1, earned five nominations, with 11 current and former Times journalists named on entries. The awards will be presented during a virtual event Saturday, July 18, at 7 p.m. on Emmys.com.
Below is a breakdown of the nominations for “L.A. Times Today.”
“Informational Series (more than 50% studio)” category: one episode that includes three segments
“Roma, Texas”
- Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Reporter
- Robert Gauthier, Photographer
- Roger Martinez, Segment Producer
- Alejandro Tamayo, Editor
- Lara Hochuli, Editor
“CTE”
- Nathan Fenno, Reporter
- Mark Potts, Video
- Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Producer
- Dennis Ackerman, Segment Producer
“The Confetti Project”
- Jessica Gelt, Reporter
- Kelly Ann Martin, Segment Producer
- Jennie O’Hagan Korneychuck, Segment Producer
- Alejandro Tamayo, Video and Editor
“Informational Segment” category: four nominations
“Brenda Tracy, Rape Survivor”
- Lisa McRee, Host
- Jade Hernandez, Producer
- Alejandro Tamayo, Camera
- Luis Cruz, Reporter
- Lara Hochuli, Editor
- David Wharton, On-Camera Talent
“Platform Holly”
- Lisa McRee, Host
- Thomas Curwen, Reporter
- Robert St. John, Producer
- Karen Lopez, Segment Producer
- Katie Falkenberg, Camera
- Patrick Steward, Editor
“The Street Within”
- Lisa McRee, Host
- Thomas Curwen, Reporter
- Karen Lopez, Segment Producer
- Robert Meeks, Producer
- Francine Orr, Camera
- Yadira Flores, Camera
- Patrick Steward, Editor
“Women of Apollo”
- Lisa McRee, Host
- Robert Meeks, Producer
- Karen Lopez, Segment Producer
- Jessica Chen, Producer
- Adam VanDeKerchove, Editor