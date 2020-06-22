L.A. Times Hosts ‘The Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown’

The Los Angeles Times this week is launching the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown, a bracket-style competition of all-time favorite films released in summers past.

× To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video VIDEO | Film critic Justin Chang breaks down the Summer Movie Challenge for LA Times Today host Lisa McRee. Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM/10PM on channel 1 on Spectrum News 1, and on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99.

Each week Film Critic Justin Chang will unveil a list – curated by The Times film team – of 16 iconic movies that premiered during the same week going back to 1975, the summer “Jaws” was released. Readers will vote for their favorite movie in a series of polls posted on Chang’s Twitter account.

By the end of each week, there will be one definitive winner. The winning films will be the subject of a retrospective essay written by Chang and/or another member of The Times’ film team. One week after readers pick a favorite, Chang will host a virtual meet-up live streamed on the L.A. Times Classic Hollywood Facebook Page, YouTube and Twitter. The first conversation will be held on May 7 at 6 p.m.