New L.A. Times Podcast Features Stories from the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic

This week the Los Angeles Times debuted a new podcast, “Coronavirus in California: Stories from the Front Lines.” Hosted by Reporter Gustavo Arellano, the weekday podcast will provide dispatches from Californians who are in the thick of the pandemic.

Listeners will hear from medical workers struggling to care for people who have fallen ill, as well as renters, teachers, farmworkers and athletes from all over the state whose lives have been upended by the virus. Times journalists will provide reports from the field, tackling tough questions: What’s actually going on in our hospitals and neighborhoods right now? How is life changing because of COVID-19? What can we do to help?

The first episode premiered on Wednesday, April 8. To subscribe to or stream “Coronavirus in California” or any of The Times’ podcasts, go to latimes.com/podcasts.