L.A. Times Earns Sigma Delta Chi Award for Excellence in Journalism

The Times’ Anita Chabria and Jessica Garrison won the award for their investigative series examining how police interrogation tactics have led to false confessions.

Los Angeles Times staff writers Anita Chabria and Jessica Garrison have received a Sigma Delta Chi Award for excellence in journalism from the Society of Professional Journalists. The awards, which recognize outstanding work published or broadcast in 2024, were presented in a virtual ceremony on June 30.

Chabria and Garrison won the award for crime reporting (print) for their investigative series examining how police interrogation tactics, widely used in California and around the country, have led to false confessions and fabricated testimony, putting the wrong people behind bars.

“Much of [what the] public understands about police work comes from TV and movies,” said the award presenter . “This entry took readers deep into the real world. Loaded with facts and examples but structured and written in a way that never loses sight of people.”

The seven-story series included a report about how a mother of two was pressured into making a false murder confession; an article highlighting how a man on death row for murdering three teen girls may have been convicted based on false witness testimonies; and a story examining whether police should be able to lie during interrogations, among others.