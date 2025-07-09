L.A. Times Receives National Press Club Award for ‘Pets for Profit’ Investigation

Los Angeles Times staff writers Melody Gutierrez, Alene Tchekmedyian and former staff writer David Wharton have won the National Press Club’s Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award in the print/online category for their investigation, “ Pets for profit .” The honor is part of the organization’s annual journalism awards competition and will be presented in person at a ceremony next month.

The award, established by the family of journalist Ann Cottrell Free who wrote extensively about animals and their welfare, recognizes serious work by journalists that informs and educates the public about threats facing animals.

The multipart series called attention to California’s brutal, unregulated and lucrative puppy market. As a result of the investigation, California lawmakers introduced legislation to close the loophole in California’s pet retail ban by prohibiting brokers from selling or shipping dogs to consumers in the state.

