LA Time Studios’ New Podcast ‘Making Los Angeles’ Features Interviews with Prominent Angelenos

“Making Los Angeles” is a new podcast from LA Times Studios, featuring in-depth conversations with the dreamers and visionaries shaping L.A. Each week, host Glenn Gritzner will interview prominent Angelenos – politicians, business leaders, cultural icons, chefs, authors, scientists, community builders and more – about their journeys and the impact they have had on L.A. The first episode is available now on all podcast platforms.

The debut episode features a conversation with Sen. Alex Padilla, California’s senior U.S. Senator. Padilla discusses his upbringing in the San Fernando Valley as a child of Mexican immigrants, his experience studying engineering at MIT and how he ultimately got into politics. Future episodes will feature conversations with Father Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries; author Michael Connelly; earthquake expert Lucy Jones; award-winning chef Bricia Lopez and many more.

“Making Los Angeles” joins a growing slate of podcasts from LA Times Studios, including “ Rebuilding Los Angeles ,” “ L.A. Crimes ,” “ Boiling Point ” and “ Crimes of The Times .” Additional podcast series are in development with launch dates to be announced.

