LA Time Studios’ New Podcast ‘Making Los Angeles’ Features Interviews with Prominent Angelenos
In the debut episode, Sen. Alex Padilla shares how his San Fernando Valley upbringing inspired his commitment to public service.
“Making Los Angeles” is a new podcast from LA Times Studios, featuring in-depth conversations with the dreamers and visionaries shaping L.A. Each week, host Glenn Gritzner will interview prominent Angelenos – politicians, business leaders, cultural icons, chefs, authors, scientists, community builders and more – about their journeys and the impact they have had on L.A. The first episode is available now on all podcast platforms.
The debut episode features a conversation with Sen. Alex Padilla, California’s senior U.S. Senator. Padilla discusses his upbringing in the San Fernando Valley as a child of Mexican immigrants, his experience studying engineering at MIT and how he ultimately got into politics. Future episodes will feature conversations with Father Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries; author Michael Connelly; earthquake expert Lucy Jones; award-winning chef Bricia Lopez and many more.
“Making Los Angeles” joins a growing slate of podcasts from LA Times Studios, including “Rebuilding Los Angeles,” “L.A. Crimes,” “Boiling Point” and “Crimes of The Times.” Additional podcast series are in development with launch dates to be announced.
The first episode of “Making Los Angeles” is available now; new episodes will be available every Wednesday on all podcast platforms.