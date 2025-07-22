In Case You Missed It: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Discusses the Launch of the Los Angeles Times Next Network on ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’

During an appearance on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong announced the launch of the L.A. Times Next Network. The new diversified media company is designed to rebuild trust in media and give voice to all by combining verified information, emerging technologies, and community participation across news, culture, entertainment, sports, and civic engagement.

The Network consists of five coordinated pillars: the Los Angeles Times; LAT Next, a curated creator platform; Nant Games, focused on esports and civic/scientific gaming; NantStudios Virtual Production, offering real-time virtual production capabilities; and L.A. Times Studios, supporting streaming, live events, and forums.

The initiative will also pursue a novel Reg A+ financing, led by the investment bank Digital OKering, to broaden public ownership and participation allowing the readers, supporters and fans of the Los Angeles Times to become shareholders.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong said: “My family bought the L.A. Times to ensure a voice for the community and now have a path to return it to the people. With this opportunity, readers, community members, everyone, will be the media: direct democracy in action. There’s been an erosion of faith in our institutions, and I look forward to sharing this journey with the public. The need to restore truth and trust in media and in our institutions is more important now more than any time in our country’s history- L.A. Times Next Network will strive to be the platform and the voice of the people.”

Mark Elenowitz, Managing Director of Digital Offering, commented: “We helped pioneer Regulation A to open ownership to everyday investors, and L.A. Times Next Network exemplifies that spirit, to allow those who have been customers and supporters of this iconic brand to become shareholders and participate in the next chapter of growth. This platform aligns community equity with a diversified, tech-enabled media ecosystem built on credibility, engagement data, and scalable production innovation.”

Interested in becoming a shareholder? Sign up for information from Los Angeles Times Next Network, Inc. at https://www.latimes.com/next-network.