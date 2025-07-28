Los Angeles Times Wins Emmy for The Envelope Actresses Roundtable

The episode, which won in the Los Angeles Emmy Award’s entertainment category, featured Saoirse Ronan, left, Cynthia Erivo, Kate Winslet, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña and Danielle Deadwyler.

The Los Angeles Times has won a Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for The Envelope Actresses Roundtable , which was produced by LA Times Studios and The Times’ entertainment team and broadcast on Spectrum News 1. The awards, which honor locally produced programs in a variety of categories, were presented on Saturday, July 26, at the Television Academy’s 77th annual L.A. Area Emmy Awards ceremony.

Presented by Creamsource, the roundtable, which won in the entertainment category, features Danielle Deadwyler (“The Piano Lesson”), Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”), Demi Moore (“The Substance”), Saoirse Ronan (“The Outrun” and “Blitz”), Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Perez”) and Kate Winslet (“Lee”) in conversation with former Times columnist Amy Kaufman. The group discussed the power of saying no, how box-office hits can prove creatively stifling and crying during press tours.

In addition to The Times’ Envelope Roundtable video series, The Envelope portfolio includes year-round coverage online and via the L.A. Times app ( latimes.com/envelope ); seasonal glossy print editions available for purchase through Shop L.A. Times ; The Envelope podcast ; Envelope Live screenings and events ; and The Envelope newsletter .

