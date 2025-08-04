L.A. Times Publishes Public Records Database on Police Use of Force and Misconduct in California

The Los Angeles Times today published the Police Records Access Project, a new searchable database featuring once-secret police records. Built by UC Berkeley and Stanford University, 1.5 million pages were obtained from nearly 700 law enforcement agencies to create the database, which currently includes records from almost 12,000 cases about use of force and misconduct by California law enforcement officers.

The database expands public access to internal affairs records that disclose how law enforcement agencies throughout the state handle misconduct allegations and uses of police force that result in death or serious injury. In addition to The Times, the database can be accessed online via KQED, the San Francisco Chronicle and CalMatters.

Learn more about the Police Records Access Project and access the database.