L.A. Times Reveals Lineup for Food Bowl Night Market, Oct. 10 and 11

The Los Angeles Times has announced details for Food Bowl Night Market, a culinary event showcasing Southern California’s dynamic food scene, presented by Square . The festival will take place over two days on Oct. 10 and 11 at the City Market Social House in downtown L.A.

The all-inclusive Friday and Saturday events will feature unlimited tastings from over 25 restaurants, drink selections from wineries and distilleries, DJ sets, activities and more. Tickets are on sale now at lafoodbowl.com . VIP early entry tickets, presented by Cathay Pacific, are also available for purchase.

Participating restaurants include:



Friday, Oct. 10 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. (VIP early entry begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery, AttaGirl, Boneyard Bistro, Crudo e Nudo, Dama, Ditroit, Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens, Fia & Fia Steak, Heavy Handed, Heritage Barbecue, Hummingbird Ceviche House, Jitlada, Lei’d Cookies, Lucky Bird, Mothers Tacos, Ozzy’s Apizza, Park’s BBQ, Perilla LA, Rossoblu, Villa’s Tacos and Wanderlust Creamery, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Saturday, Oct. 11 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. (VIP early entry begins at 6:30 p.m.)

All About the Cinnamon, American Beauty & the Win-Dow, Baekjeong KBBQ, Baroo, Borekas Sephardic Pastries, The Brothers Sushi, Cobi’s, Domestic, East Side Cheesecakes, Evil Cooks, Fiorelli Pizza, Hamasaku, Heng Heng Chicken Rice, Holbox, Holy Basil, The Lonely Oyster, Love & Salt, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, OyBar, Pawn Shop and SoulPhil, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.