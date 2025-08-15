Ana Ceballos to join the Los Angeles Times as a Washington correspondent

Ana Ceballos brings more than a decade of experience in investigative political journalism to The Times, where she’ll focus on stories affecting its readers from the Trump administration and California delegation.

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Washington bureau chief Michael Wilner and assistant managing editor Steve Clow:

We are pleased to announce that Ana Ceballos, a prize-winning state government and political reporter for the Miami Herald, is joining the Los Angeles Times as a Washington correspondent.

Ceballos will bring over a decade of experience at the forefront of investigative political journalism to The Times’ Washington bureau, where she will focus on stories affecting our readers coming out of the Trump administration and the California congressional delegation.

Ceballos shared a Polk Award in 2022 for her reporting on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ program flying migrants across the country, and was part of a Herald team that won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news that same year for its coverage of a devastating condo collapse in Surfside.

Her enterprising work covering Florida politics often drives national headlines. Ceballos’ reporting last month on conditions at “Alligator Alcatraz” broke news that, despite statements to the contrary, the Trump administration held a minor there alongside hundreds of immigrants without criminal records. Her reporting also led to the Herald publishing an exclusive list with the names of hundreds of immigrant detainees at the site, which to date is the only public accounting of who is being held there.

Ceballos grew up in Southern California reading The Times and graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in journalism before starting her career covering murder trials, local corruption and wildfires at the Monterey County Weekly. She starts Sept. 2.