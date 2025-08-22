Philip Gray Promoted to Op-Ed Editor at the L.A. Times

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Executive Editor Terry Tang:

I am pleased to announce that Philip Gray has been promoted to Op-Ed editor, overseeing commentary in Opinion. In his new role, Gray will lead the team producing Opinion Voices, which includes The Times’ Opinion columnists, contributor essays and letters to the editor.

Gray joined The Times in 2021 as deputy Op-Ed editor and has edited dozens of pieces by columnists and contributors on a wide range of topics. Before joining The Times, Gray worked at Bloomberg and the New York Times as an opinion and news editor, overseeing a variety of subjects, including politics, economics, national security, science and law. Prior to those jobs, he was an editor at the Washington Post and the Wichita Eagle.

Originally from Kansas, Gray is a graduate of Wichita State University and has a master’s degree from Union Theological Seminary. He wrote his thesis on the effects of the Reformation on the social standing of unmarried adults in early modern Europe. He enjoys reading books about Frederick Douglass, John Brown, Julia Child, Jane Goodall and Dolly Parton.