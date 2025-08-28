L.A. Times Earns Online Journalism Award for its Portfolio of Newsletters

The Los Angeles Times has won first place in the 2025 Online Journalism Awards (OJA) contest for its portfolio of newsletters. Presented by the Online News Assn., the awards recognize excellence in storytelling, technical innovation and community impact in digital journalism. The winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony on Aug. 28.

The Times won in the excellence in newsletters (portfolio) category for its suite of newsletters, including Essential California , The Wild , L.A. on the Record , Dodgers Dugout and In Case of Fire .

“We are thrilled to see The Times’ newsletters recognized by the Online Journalism Awards,” said Karim Doumar, L.A. Times head of newsletters. “Our newsletter program continues to grow in ambition and success, and this honor is a reflection of that hard work.”

Advertisement

In the award submission , Doumar emphasized the importance of creating and cultivating relationships between reporters and their audience. He wrote that The Times’ “newsletter portfolio is premised on the idea that voice and thoughtful relationships between writers and our readers are the future.”

The Times’ The Wild was named a finalist in the excellence in newsletters (single newsletter) category. Written by staff writer Jaclyn Cosgrove, the weekly newsletter is a guide for L.A.’s enthusiastic urban outdoor community, highlighting ways to explore, learn about and co-exist with the city’s natural surroundings.