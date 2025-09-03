L.A. Times Returns to Toronto International Film Festival
RBC to present Los Angeles Times Studio as the festival ramps up, Sept. 5-8
The Los Angeles Times will be at the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) providing in-depth coverage and capturing dozens of celebrities as they screen their films at the fall festival.
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the festival’s official bank partner, will present L.A. Times Studio at RBC House, their venue for film and industry parties located at Petros82 in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District. For the fourth consecutive year, The Times will welcome filmmakers and actors to the L.A. Times Studio at RBC House for photo portraits and video interviews, Sept. 5-8.
The Times will also offer a special TIFF Daily edition of The Envelope newsletter, Sept. 5-8, featuring information on the buzziest premieres, potential awards contenders to watch for, and photo and video highlights from L.A. Times Studio presented by RBC. Rolling coverage of TIFF, complete with curtain raiser guides and an assortment of news and features, will be available to read without a subscription, presented by RBC, in the L.A. Times Entertainment section and its Instagram profile (@latimes_entertainment).