L.A. Times Returns to Toronto International Film Festival

The Los Angeles Times will be at the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) providing in-depth coverage and capturing dozens of celebrities as they screen their films at the fall festival.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the festival’s official bank partner, will present L.A. Times Studio at RBC House, their venue for film and industry parties located at Petros82 in the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District. For the fourth consecutive year, The Times will welcome filmmakers and actors to the L.A. Times Studio at RBC House for photo portraits and video interviews, Sept. 5-8.