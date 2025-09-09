LA Times Studios Launches ‘Pandora’s Box,’ a Limited Podcast Series Exploring the Scandal that Toppled Former Sheriff Lee Baca

Today, LA Times Studios launched a new 6-part narrative series, “Pandora’s Box: The Fall of L.A.’s Sheriff,” exploring the scandal that toppled former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca. The first episode is available now on all podcast platforms.

Hosted by Los Angeles Times staff writer Christopher Goffard, the writer and host behind the hit podcasts “Dirty John,” “Detective Trapp” and “The Trials of Frank Carson,” each episode will peel back the story of Baca, who rose from humble beginnings and was ultimately brought down by scandal.

Goffard interviews people at the heart of the story, guiding listeners through each captivating twist and turn of the case. Baca, who took over the scandal-plagued Sheriff’s department in 1998, presented himself as a reformer, and championed jail education programs. Yet during his tenure, reports of inmate abuse persisted inside the massive jail system he ran. When an FBI agent found an inmate willing to talk, it set off an extraordinary clash between two powerful law enforcement agencies, and exposed a cover-up that went to the top.

“Pandora’s Box” launches the third season of “ Crimes of The Times ,” a series by Goffard about L.A.’s most notorious crime sagas. The series joins a growing slate of podcasts from the Los Angeles Times and LA Times Studios, including “ The Envelope ,” “ Boiling Point ,” “ Rebuilding L.A. ,” “ L.A. Crimes ” and more.