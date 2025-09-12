Monte Morin Named L.A. Times Deputy Managing Editor for California/Metro and Breaking News

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The following announcement is sent on behalf of Executive Editor Terry Tang and Managing Editor Hector Becerra:

We’re delighted to announce that Monte Morin, assistant managing editor, will be promoted to deputy managing editor effective tomorrow.

Monte’s outstanding skills and judgment as an editor and reporter have won him the admiration of everyone who has worked with him. He’s a master at juggling breaking news, enterprise and news feature reporting. He knows how to make stories irresistible to readers and increase audience engagement on our platforms.

It’s our good fortune that Monte has agreed to take on two hugely important jobs in the newsroom. He will run California/Metro, our largest news department. He will also lead the newly expanded Breaking News operation, which serves every desk and whose success will be critical for our future.

Monte comes into these two key roles having been the head of the Fast Break desk and the Environment, Health and Science team. He helped direct The Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack and shared the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of Southern California wildfires. As a Times reporter, he has written on science, climate change, courts and transportation. He has also reported on combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa, first for The Times, and then moving to the U.S. Department of Defense publication Stars and Stripes, before returning to Los Angeles.

Prior to joining Times Community News in 1997, Morin wrote for the Hartford Courant, the Rutland Herald and the Amherst Bulletin. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where he wrote and illustrated a comic strip for the Daily Collegian. He also served as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserve during the final years of the Cold War.