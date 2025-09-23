Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News to Present NUHW Governor Candidate Forum on Sept. 28

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The race to succeed Gavin Newsom moves into high gear on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PT at the NUHW Governor Candidate Forum, a year prior to the 2026 gubernatorial election. Sponsored by the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), in partnership with the Los Angeles Times and Spectrum News, the forum will feature top Democrats campaigning to become California’s next governor.

Seven Democratic candidates will take the stage, including State Sen. Toni Atkins, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, businessman Stephen Cloobeck, former Rep. Katie Porter, California Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former state Controller Betty Yee.

Associated Press national planning editor Lisa Matthews will moderate the forum between gubernatorial candidates. Joining Matthews to ask questions will be L.A. Times California politics editor Phil Willon, Spectrum News 1 news anchor Amrit Singh and Politico senior political reporter Melanie Mason.

The event will be streamed live on latimes.com and NUHW’s YouTube channel , where it will be simulcast in Spanish. Additionally, the forum will be available on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1 and the Spectrum News App at 7 p.m. PT.