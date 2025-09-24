L.A. Times Food Bowl to Present Screening of ‘Field Trip with Curtis Stone’ on Oct. 12 at UCLA
The screening will be followed by a live conversation with acclaimed chefs Curtis Stone and Vicky Cheng, led by Times general manager of Food, Laurie Ochoa.
L.A. Times Food Bowl will host a screening of “Field Trip with Curtis Stone: Hong Kong” at UCLA on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. PT. The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with celebrity chef and TV personality Curtis Stone and Hong Kong chef and restaurateur Vicky Cheng, led by Laurie Ochoa, The Times’ general manager of Food. The screening is free to attend with advance registration.
In “Field Trip with Curtis Stone: Hong Kong,” viewers are introduced to the best of Hong Kong’s culinary community. Throughout the hourlong special, Stone discovers the overlapping influences of the region’s deep-rooted traditions and its modern food scene. Folding dumplings with a master of 40 years, uncovering jars of ancient ingredients and even meeting a martial arts legend, Curtis reconciles the balance between the old and the new.
Food Bowl is presented by Square. Sponsors of the special screening include Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Fowler Museum and the UCLA Rothman Family Institute for Food Studies.
L.A. Times Food Bowl Presents a Screening of “Field Trip with Curtis Stone: Hong Kong”
Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 5 p.m.
Fowler Museum at UCLA | 308 Charles E Young Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90024
Register to attend now.