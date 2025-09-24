L.A. Times Food Bowl to Present Screening of ‘Field Trip with Curtis Stone’ on Oct. 12 at UCLA

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

L.A. Times Food Bowl will host a screening of “Field Trip with Curtis Stone: Hong Kong” at UCLA on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. PT. The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with celebrity chef and TV personality Curtis Stone and Hong Kong chef and restaurateur Vicky Cheng, led by Laurie Ochoa, The Times’ general manager of Food. The screening is free to attend with advance registration .

In “Field Trip with Curtis Stone: Hong Kong,” viewers are introduced to the best of Hong Kong’s culinary community. Throughout the hourlong special, Stone discovers the overlapping influences of the region’s deep-rooted traditions and its modern food scene. Folding dumplings with a master of 40 years, uncovering jars of ancient ingredients and even meeting a martial arts legend, Curtis reconciles the balance between the old and the new.

Food Bowl is presented by Square. Sponsors of the special screening include Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Fowler Museum and the UCLA Rothman Family Institute for Food Studies.

