L.A. Times Short Docs Launches New Season with Powerful Stories of Overcoming Adversity

The Los Angeles Times today announced the upcoming slate of films for its fourth season of Short Docs , a series of short documentary films that reflect a West Coast perspective from diverse, acclaimed and emerging filmmakers. Presented by Canon U.S.A., Inc., this season’s non-fiction shorts showcase powerful stories of resilience in the face of adversity. The latest film, “Leaving the Point,” by director Michael Fearon, is now available to stream at latimes.com/shortdocs .

Highly anticipated films this season include: “Arctic Alchemy” by directors Colin Arisman and Zeppelin Zeerip, which follows renowned Alaskan adventurer and climate scientist Roman Dial and his team on a 112-mile research expedition above the Arctic Circle; “All The Walls Came Down” by director Ondi Timoner, a personal and powerful meditation on loss, resilience, and transformation—and an urgent portrait of generational families facing displacement and the town of Altadena coming together in the face of destruction of the LA fires of 2025; and “Songs of Black Folk” by directors Justin Emeka and Haley Watson, a co-release with POV Shorts, about a groundbreaking concert in the Pacific Northwest celebrating a new era for Black artists. The films will be available on The Times’ YouTube Channel and latimes.com later this year.

“Leaving the Point” shares the story of ranch closures in Point Reyes National Seashore, the outcome of a land-use conflict between multi-generational ranching families and environmental groups. “ Allensworth Rising ” by directors Neenma Ebeledike and Isabella Marzban is about a community’s fight for clean water. Additional titles will be announced later in the season.

“We are thrilled to be launching the fourth season of L.A. Times Short Docs with an impressive slate of films by extraordinary filmmakers,” said Times Executive Editor Terry Tang. “While the films cover a range of themes, each one highlights the strength that emerges in challenging circumstances. We can’t wait for audiences to experience these powerful stories of hope and perseverance.”

With the goal of creating an accessible platform for filmmakers, bringing compelling films to a wider audience and starting conversations around the filmmakers and their subjects, Short Docs accepts submissions, curates selections and gathers the community through on-demand viewing opportunities and in-person screenings. Films selected for Short Docs are presented by the L.A. Times and made available to its audience, to stream online, while in limited theatrical release at festivals and special screenings.

Canon U.S.A., the official imaging provider of the L.A. Times and presenting sponsor of Short Docs, extends the use of Canon professional cinematic cameras and lenses, product support and educational training to participating Short Docs filmmakers to utilize in producing their next films.

L.A. Times Short Docs debuted in 2022. Short Docs filmmakers have participated in several film festivals in North America, including Sundance, Telluride, AFI Fest, DOC NYC, Indy Shorts and Urbanworld, and their films have been in contention for and won Academy Awards and earned festival honors, including Urbanworld Best Documentary Short, IDA Best Short Documentary Shortlist and DOC NYC Shorts Shortlist. The entire Short Docs catalog, including Oscar-winning “The Last Repair Shop,” is available to stream online.