L.A. Times Documentary ‘Out of Plain Sight’ Wins Prestigious Jackson Wild Award

“ Out of Plain Sight ,” the Los Angeles Times’ most ambitious documentary yet, has won the 2025 Jackson Wild Media Award for best investigative film. The film was also named a finalist in the science and nature (long form) category. Considered one of the highest honors in environmental filmmaking, the Jackson Wild awards celebrate excellence and innovation in science and nature storytelling. The awards were presented during a ceremony on Oct. 2.

“Out of Plain Sight” is a cinematic expansion of a series of haunting reports by Times environmental journalist Rosanna Xia, who broke the story that as many as half a million barrels of toxic waste had been quietly dumped into the ocean decades ago, just off the coast of Los Angeles. Directed by Xia and Daniel Straub, the film reckons with our environmental past, present and future and explores the haunting legacy of forever chemicals and their long-lasting implications to the greater ecosystem.

“We are so honored to be recognized by Jackson Wild in this way, and to see audiences across the country connect so deeply with this story,” said Xia. “What began as a series of articles grew into something far greater – this film has transcended what I thought was possible for environmental journalism.”

“Out of Plain Sight” is a co-production from L.A. Times Studios and Sypher Studios, produced by Xia, Straub and cinematographer Austin Straub. Executive producers for L.A. Times Studios are Chris Argentieri, Shani O. Hilton, Maurice James and Leslie Lindsey. Executive producers for Sypher Studios are Jens Jacob and Jason Pamer.