L.A. Times to present a screening of ‘The Inn Between’ on Oct. 14

The Los Angeles Times will host a screening of “The Inn Between,” by director and award-winning filmmaker Ondi Timoner, at the Canon Burbank Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. PT. Presented by Canon U.S.A., Inc., the documentary screening will be followed by a live discussion with Timoner, former L.A. Times staff writer Mackenzie Mays, associate director of the Los Angeles Poverty Department Henriëtte Brouwers and death doula Alua Arthur, led by Times senior writer Doug Smith. The screening is free to attend with advance registration .

Inspired by a Times story reported by Mays , “The Inn Between” takes viewers into one of only a handful of establishments in the country dedicated to end-of-life care for homeless people. The one-hour film captures the lives of the hospice residents who are given a chance to regain their hope, dignity and feeling of belonging. The vibrant community creates unexpected joy and miraculous recovery in a place where many have come to die.

Canon U.S.A. is the official imaging provider of the L.A. Times and presenting sponsor of the documentary film series L.A. Times Short Docs .

