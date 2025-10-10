L.A. Times’ ‘Dirty Weed’ Investigation Wins Loeb Award

The Los Angeles Times has won a 2025 Gerald Loeb Award for Dirty Weed , an investigation which found alarming levels of pesticides in cannabis products available in dispensaries across the state. The awards, which recognize the work of journalists whose contributions illuminate the worlds of business, finance and the economy, were presented at a ceremony in New York City on Oct. 9.

Reported by Paige St. John, Adam Elmahrek, Alex Halperin, Sean Greene and Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, and published in conjunction with WeedWeek, The Times investigation earned top honors in the personal finance and consumer reporting category.

The multipart series, published in 2024, revealed pesticides in cannabis products, particularly vapes, at dispensaries across the state. Almost two dozen weed products were tested showing high levels of pesticides, that even at small doses, can over time cause serious health effects. The report included reviews of confidential lab reports, public records and interviews that found California regulators have largely failed to address evidence of widespread contamination in the state’s weed crop. The report’s findings have since spurred calls for new legislation and stricter regulatory oversight.

