LA Times Studios 5th Annual Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards to Take Place Nov. 13

LA Times Studios has announced the fifth annual Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards . The event will be held on Nov. 13 at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica. The event, which celebrates top female business leaders in Los Angeles, will include an afternoon forum session and a dinner awards program. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Afternoon forum:

The luncheon and networking hour will begin at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon forum panel sessions kick off at 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. - Women Redefining Tech & Space

This discussion will highlight how trailblazing women leaders and forward-thinking companies are breaking barriers, advancing equity and driving innovation across historically male-dominated industries.

Wendy Shimata, VP, Autonomous Systems, Varda

Melanie Pittaluga, Director of Marketing and Communications, Millennium Space Systems

Moderator: Dr. Anita Sengupta, CEO, Hydroplane Ltd.

2:00 p.m. - The Immune System as the Cure: A Paradigm Shift in Women’s Cancers with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

This conversation will cover how to activate the body’s own defenses to achieve long-term remission.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Founder and Executive Chairman, ImmunityBio

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios



2:45 p.m. - The Billion-Dollar Blueprint: From Idea to Icon

This panel will explore how visionary leaders and strategic partnerships build standout brands, guiding them from concept to market and eventual acquisition.

Marne Martin, CEO, Emburse

Anastasia Soare, CEO, Anastasia Beverly Hills

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios

3:30 p.m. - The Founders’ Formula: Building and Scaling Your Business

Top female founders, investors and business leaders will share how to scale sustainably, attract financial backing and leverage innovation as a competitive edge.

Jackie Aina, CEO and Co-Founder, FORVR MOOD

Halé Behzadi, U.S. Vice Chair, California, BMO

Lara Shortz, L.A. Office Managing Partner & Employment Advice, Counsel & Executive Disputes Chair, Michelson Robinson

Moderator: Tracy M. Holland, CEO and Founder, Goodwill Brands

4:00 p.m. - Game Changers: Elevating Women in L.A.’s Sports & Entertainment Arena

This discussion will explore how women leaders are shaping L.A.’s sports and entertainment industries. Panelists will explore the collaborations, investment strategies and cultural shifts that are expanding opportunities for women, both on and off the field and screen.

Angela Agrusa, Chair, US Class Action & Product Liability Litigation Managing Partner, Los Angeles, DLA Piper LLP

Jennifer Breslow, Head of Television, Mattel Studios, Mattel

Julie Uhrman, CEO and Co-Founder, Angel City Football Club

Moderator: Angel Jennings, Assistant Managing Editor, Los Angeles Times

4:30 p.m. - Live & Well

This panel will bring together leaders in wellness, longevity, science and beauty to explore how to separate real data from hype and what it takes to build trusted brands in this space.

Tina Sarkisyan, Founder and CEO, Simple Steps Fertility

Nina Westbrook, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Nebbi

Moderator: Melissa Magsaysay, Writer, Entrepreneur and Host of “Live & Well” by LA Times Studios

Evening program:

Registration for the dinner session, cocktails and networking will begin at 5:30 p.m. The fireside chat will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner and the leadership awards program starts at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - Fireside Chat with Tina Knowles

In this conversation, Knowles will share stories from her bestselling memoir “Matriarch,” discuss her work to empower women, and reflect on her decades of creative and cultural leadership.

Tina Knowles, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Designer and New York Times #1 Best-selling Author, Cécred and Parkwood Entertainment

Moderator: Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios

The evening awards dinner will recognize women leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles County who have demonstrated noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months across 10 categories.

LA Times Studios is offering separate tickets for the afternoon forum and the evening awards program, with group and table ticket options available. Following the event, a companion magazine featuring profiles of the Inspirational Women nominees, plus a recap of the event with a summary of the panels and a photo gallery, will be available in print and online.

The 2025 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards sponsors include K1 Investment Management; BMO; Greenberg Traurig, LLP; Michelman Robinson; Millennium Space Systems; Simple Steps Fertility; Varda; The Advisory Board of Good Shepherd Shelter; and Banc of California.