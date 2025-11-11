L.A. Times Announces ‘Out of Plain Sight’ Theatrical Run in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Times today announced that the award-winning feature-length documentary “ Out of Plain Sight ,” about the shocking environmental disaster lurking just off the coast of Southern California, will make its theatrical debut in Los Angeles the week beginning Nov. 19. Tickets are available now .

Following its blockbuster 2025 festival tour, the upcoming screenings will allow for a broader audience to experience “Out of Plain Sight” on the big screen. The seven-day theatrical showing at the Laemmle Theater in North Hollywood, Nov. 19 through 25, will include a series of Q&As featuring the filmmakers and special guests. Featured moderators will include editor in chief of The Envelope Matt Brennan, acclaimed director Clay Tweel, Academy Award-winning cinematographer Wally Pfister and more.

Directed by Times journalist Rosanna Xia and filmmaker Daniel Straub, “Out of Plain Sight” is a cinematic expansion of a series of haunting reports by Xia, who broke the story that as many as half a million barrels of toxic waste had been quietly dumped into the ocean decades ago, just off the coast of Los Angeles. Through the film, viewers are launched on a gripping journey behind the reporting as Xia searches for answers at sea, in the lab and across breathtaking environments up and down the California coast. The riveting film has been hailed as “one of the most chilling and vital environmental documentaries in recent memory” and “investigative documentary journalism at its finest and most urgent.”

The documentary debuted at DOC NYC last November and quickly garnered acclaim at film festivals across the country. It received the audience award at both the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Berkshire International Film Festival, and was spotlighted as the opening-night film this year at Slamdance. The film has also earned top honors from three of the nation’s leading environmental film festivals – the D.C. Environmental Film Festival, the International Wildlife Film Festival and, most recently, Jackson Wild, where the film received the award for best investigative film . Over the course of the year, the documentary has screened at almost two dozen festivals. Earlier this month, the film was also screened to a full house at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, presented with the Redford Center. And next month it will be featured at the National Academy of Sciences with the D.C. Environmental Film Festival on Dec. 11.

“Out of Plain Sight” is a co-production from L.A. Time Studios and Sypher Studios. Executive producers for L.A. Times Studios are Chris Argentieri, Shani O. Hilton, Maurice James, Leslie Lindsey and Anna Magzanyan. Executive producers for Sypher Studios are Jens Jacob and Jason Pamer. The film is represented for sales by Submarine Entertainment.