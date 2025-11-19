L.A. Times to Celebrate 101 Best Restaurants of 2025 at the Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 9

The Los Angeles Times will unveil its annual 101 Best Restaurants guide, presented by OpenTable and Square , at the Hollywood Palladium on the evening of Dec. 9. The event will feature food and drinks from over 30 of the city’s top restaurants and bars, with acclaimed chefs Gilbert Cetina, Nancy Silverton and Alisa Vannah, Dave Beran, Kwang Uh, Mario Llamas and others, scheduled to attend. Guests can enjoy unlimited sips and bites, while The Times Food team reveals this year’s 101 honorees with a live countdown to the coveted No. 1 spot. General admission and VIP tickets, that include early entry, are available now for purchase .

Created in 2013 by the late, Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, the 101 has become a hallmark of The Times Food section and quintessential guide to the places that exemplify Southern California food culture. Continuing Gold’s legacy, Times James Beard Award-winning Restaurant Critic Bill Addison and Times Food Columnist Jenn Harris are curating this year’s list based on the region’s restaurants that have sustained excellence in cooking and the dining experience. The guide will also spotlight the city’s best places to drink and introduce the newest addition to the Hall of Fame , a standing list of restaurants that have become part of the fabric of Los Angeles.

Participating restaurants and bars for the 101 celebration include: Baroo, Chi Spacca, Daisy Margarita Bar, Dulan’s on Crenshaw, Dunsmoor, Fat + Flour, Holbox, Komal, Macheen, Mario’s Butcher Shop, Morihiro, Perilla LA, République, Restaurant Ki, Seline, Sonoratown, Tokyo Noir and Two Hommés, with more to be announced. The event will also feature a special presentation of the Gold Award, by Food General Manager Laurie Ochoa, which honors culinary excellence and expands the notion of what Southern California cooking might be.

VIP entry will begin at 7:15 p.m., with general admission open at 8 p.m. Details and tickets are available on the event site .