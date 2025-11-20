L.A. Times Staff Writer Hayley Smith Honored with Environmental Journalism Award

Los Angeles Times staff writer Hayley Smith has won a 2025 SEAL Environmental Journalism Award, a contest that recognizes “exceptional reporters whose work has illuminated the urgent realities of climate change and environmental justice around the world.” The honorees were announced Nov. 19.

“We’re thrilled to see Hayley recognized for this very well-deserved reward,” said Elijah Wolfson, Times environment, health and science editor. “Hayley is one of the smartest and most tenacious climate reporters working today. She cuts through the noise and holds power to account, making her journalism essential reading for anyone who wants to understand how climate change is impacting California and beyond.”

Smith joined The Times in 2021 as a breaking news reporter and soon turned her attention to wildfires and the impacts of climate change on California. Now a dedicated environmental reporter, she covers climate policy, technology and solutions. This year, she was part of the team reporting on the January wildfires in Los Angeles, and has written extensively about how the Trump administration and federal policies are shaping the West, among other topics.

“From exposing corporate and governmental accountability failures to documenting the lived impacts of ecological disruption, this year’s winners have deepened public understanding of how environmental challenges intersect with human rights, economics, and social equity,” wrote SEAL in an announcement for the honorees .