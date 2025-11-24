LA Times Studios to Host Short Docs FYC Showcase on Dec. 3

LA Times Studios will host an FYC showcase of L.A. Times Short Docs films, presented by Canon U.S.A., Inc., at the Culver Theater in Culver City on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. PT. The program will feature three films from this year’s Short Docs slate that are in contention for Academy Award nominations in the Best Documentary Short category. The evening will include a post-screening Q&A with the filmmakers, led by Times film editor Joshua Rothkopf. The screening is free to attend with advance registration .

L.A. Times Short Docs is a series that highlights short documentary films that present undiscovered stories from diverse, acclaimed and emerging filmmakers. This season’s collection of non-fiction shorts showcase powerful stories of resilience and strength in the face of adversity. The Dec. 3 screening event will feature the following films and filmmakers:



“Arctic Alchemy” follows renowned Alaskan adventurer and climate scientist Roman Dial and his team on a research expedition to find the source of a mysterious phenomenon poisoning watersheds. Along the journey, Dial reckons with fatherhood, personal tragedy and the power of wilderness to both break us and bring us alive. (Co-Directors: Colin Arisman and Zeppelin Zeerip. Run time: 25 minutes.)



follows renowned Alaskan adventurer and climate scientist Roman Dial and his team on a research expedition to find the source of a mysterious phenomenon poisoning watersheds. Along the journey, Dial reckons with fatherhood, personal tragedy and the power of wilderness to both break us and bring us alive. (Co-Directors: Colin Arisman and Zeppelin Zeerip. Run time: 25 minutes.) “Songs of Black Folk” unites leading Black musicians for a Juneteenth concert in the Pacific Northwest, creating a moment that paves the way for future generations of Black artists. The film is a co-release with POV Shorts. (Co-Directors: Justin Emeka and Haley Watson. Run time: 30 minutes.)



unites leading Black musicians for a Juneteenth concert in the Pacific Northwest, creating a moment that paves the way for future generations of Black artists. The film is a co-release with POV Shorts. (Co-Directors: Justin Emeka and Haley Watson. Run time: 30 minutes.) “All The Walls Came Down” shares a deeply personal story. When the L.A. Fires of 2025 destroyed filmmaker Ondi Timoner’s home, she returned from a shoot abroad to find her beloved town of Altadena in ruins and neighbors facing displacement. The first film of its kind about these fires, “All The Walls Came Down” follows activist Heavenly Hughes and the community as they rally in solidarity, revealing remarkable resilience amidst climate catastrophe. (Director: Ondi Timoner. Run time: 38 minutes.)

L.A. Times Short Docs showcase is presented by Canon U.S.A., Inc., the official imaging provider of the L.A. Times. The current slate of films includes: “Allensworth Rising: A Fight For Water,” “Leaving the Point” and “Arctic Alchemy.” Additionally, “Songs of Black Folk” will be released on Nov. 25 and “All The Walls Came Down” is set to premiere Jan. 7, 2026.