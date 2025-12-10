LA Times Studios to Present a Screening of ‘Rosemead’ on Dec. 14

LA Times Studios will present a special screening of “Rosemead,” starring actor Lucy Liu, at the Culver Theater on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT. The screening will be followed by a live discussion with Liu, producer Andrew Corkin, executive producer Frank Shyong and writer Marilyn Fu, led by The Envelope editor-in-chief Matt Brennan. The screening is free to attend with advance registration.

Inspired by a 2017 award-winning L.A. Times article by then-staff writer Shyong, “Rosemead” follows the story of an ailing woman who takes drastic measures to protect her troubled teenage son. As his dark obsessions grow and time runs out, she is forced to make impossible choices. The film, set against the simmering tensions of a Chinese American community, is a gripping portrait of a family pushed to the edge.

The screening is presented by LA Times Studios and Vertical.

Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 | 3:30 p.m.

The Culver Theater | 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

