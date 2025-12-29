LA Times Studios and S4 Capital’s Monks to Host Networking Lounge at CES 2026

LA Times Studios, a Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) company, in partnership with Monks, the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc, will host an exclusive networking lounge during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in Las Vegas, January 7-8.

Located in the CES Foundry area at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the LA Times Studios and Monks lounge will serve as a dedicated space for industry leaders and visionaries to unite. Whether attendees are discussing a strategic partnership or simply seeking a quiet area to connect with peers, the space will be the destination for meaningful conversations.

“CES is where breakthrough ideas meet the people bold enough to build them,” said Anna Magzanyan, president of LA Times Studios. “Partnering with Monks allows us to create a space where leaders can slow down, connect with intention, and turn conversation into opportunity, not just for this week, but for the year ahead.”

“Real innovation requires real connection,” added Mamou Kilambi-Mbakwe, associate director of brand marketing at Monks. “We are proud to partner with LA Times Studios to provide a dedicated hub at CES where the industry’s most influential voices can collaborate and shape the narrative for the year ahead.”

Each day, LA Times Studios and Monks will host leading executives and innovators for interviews, broadcast over LA Times Studios Streaming , available on the Los Angeles Times homepage and the LA Times Studios YouTube channel. Programming will also feature select CES keynotes and conference sessions, along with tours of show-floor exhibits. The lounge will feature a comfortable area for informal networking, complimentary coffee and snacks, and opportunities to learn more about investment initiatives within the new Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG).

Additionally, on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m., Commonwealth Fusion Systems will host a comedy show and happy hour in the lounge. “Hot Takes on Fusion: A Comedy Show” will feature comedians The Sklar Brothers, alongside CFS director of tokamak operations Alex Creely, and Tammy Ma, director of the Livermore Institute for Fusion Technology at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

