LA Times Studios Launches ‘Diaries of Transformation,’ a Documentary Shorts Series

LA Times Studios, a Los Angeles Times Media Group (LATMG) company, has launched “Diaries of Transformation,” a new short documentary program spotlighting independently produced films with themes of human transformation, evolution and innovation. The inaugural series premiered five non-fiction shorts, all available to stream at latimes.com and LA Times Studios’ YouTube channel .

The brand-funded series showcases compelling films that explore acts of defiance, resilience and bold choices shaping a better world. The program offers filmmakers with a platform to present their work on a dedicated latimes.com landing page, promotion across LA Times Studios’ streaming and social media channels, and a partnership to help amplify each film’s reach.

The films include:



“Land of Lost Toys” is set in the heart of Detroit, a city with a rich history and tapestry of diverse communities. The film follows the interconnected lives of its residents, brought together by a shared passion to combat the city’s vast stray dog epidemic. The mosaic of characters carry their own burdens and dreams, all navigating the challenges of life in Detroit. (Director: Nick Stachurski; Run time: 23 minutes.)



is set in the heart of Detroit, a city with a rich history and tapestry of diverse communities. The film follows the interconnected lives of its residents, brought together by a shared passion to combat the city’s vast stray dog epidemic. The mosaic of characters carry their own burdens and dreams, all navigating the challenges of life in Detroit. (Director: Nick Stachurski; Run time: 23 minutes.) “Waterfall Hunters” follows three Costa Ricans explorers: Javier Elizondo Esquivel, Jimmy Gomez and Miguel Guevara, as they seek to find, document and inspire others to preserve invaluable ecosystems and habitats in the Costa Rican jungle. It’s a beautiful journey into rarely-seen territory, teeming with life but under imminent threat of destruction. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the men abseil, climb and hike into the heart of the jungle. (Director: Lindsey Hagen; Run time: 24 minutes.)



follows three Costa Ricans explorers: Javier Elizondo Esquivel, Jimmy Gomez and Miguel Guevara, as they seek to find, document and inspire others to preserve invaluable ecosystems and habitats in the Costa Rican jungle. It’s a beautiful journey into rarely-seen territory, teeming with life but under imminent threat of destruction. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the men abseil, climb and hike into the heart of the jungle. (Director: Lindsey Hagen; Run time: 24 minutes.) “The Book of George” takes viewers from Brooklyn’s concrete jungle to the heart of the Everglades where Black wildlife photographer George McKenzie Jr. transforms his lens into a beacon of change. Swapping the weight of a gun for the promise of a camera, McKenzie captures city pigeons and rats as well as elusive panthers. A rare gem in the predominantly white canvas of wildlife photography, McKenzie is empowering kids of color to shift their gaze to conservation. (Director: Danny Schmidt; Run time: 15 minutes.)



takes viewers from Brooklyn’s concrete jungle to the heart of the Everglades where Black wildlife photographer George McKenzie Jr. transforms his lens into a beacon of change. Swapping the weight of a gun for the promise of a camera, McKenzie captures city pigeons and rats as well as elusive panthers. A rare gem in the predominantly white canvas of wildlife photography, McKenzie is empowering kids of color to shift their gaze to conservation. (Director: Danny Schmidt; Run time: 15 minutes.) “House of Light” shares the story of the last lighthouse keeper in America, Dr. Sally Snowman. The film follows Snowman as she approaches retirement and reflects on how to say goodbye to her spiritual and emotional connection to Boston Light, the oldest light station in the country located on an island in Boston Harbor. (Director: A.B. Zax; Run time: 14 minutes.)



shares the story of the last lighthouse keeper in America, Dr. Sally Snowman. The film follows Snowman as she approaches retirement and reflects on how to say goodbye to her spiritual and emotional connection to Boston Light, the oldest light station in the country located on an island in Boston Harbor. (Director: A.B. Zax; Run time: 14 minutes.) “Maybe It’s Just the Rain” captures the Philippines Women’s National Team’s first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. In their historic debut, an underdog, diasporic group of young women despite all odds become the first Filipino team to score a goal and win a World Cup match. Through home videos and voicemails, a young Filipino-American soccer player relives her team’s historic win — culminating in a return to her roots and a journey that is both personal and profound. (Director: Reina Bonta; Run time: 16 minutes.)