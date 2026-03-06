L.A. Times Sports Earns APSE Triple Crown

The Times placed top 10 in the digital category, which included a real-time analysis of the World Series Game 3. Above, the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run in the 18th inning.

The Los Angeles Times has once again secured the Associated Press Sports Editors’ triple crown, a prestigious best-in-show award presented to publications that place in the top 10 among the nation’s largest newspapers in the categories of print, digital and event coverage. This marks the sixth consecutive year The Times has received the honor.

“I’m thrilled APSE judges once again recognized the exceptional work of the Los Angeles Times sports department and all the other departments that assist us, including designers, the copy desk, photo and social/video,” said Iliana Limón Romero, assistant managing editor for Sports. “The triple crown is a best-in-show award that includes random judging periods of our daily and Sunday print sections and our website throughout 2025, requiring hard work daily by many employees who deliver sports coverage across all platforms.”

In all, The Times had eight top-10 finishes, including print portfolio, digital, event coverage, special sections, investigative, national beat writing, columns and short feature, and one general excellence award in video.

Among the honors, columnist Bill Plaschke secured a top 10 spot in the columns category for the 22nd time in his career. His entry included deeply personal columns about his journey with Parkinson’s and the guilt of his home being spared during the Eaton fire . Other pieces captured Plaschke’s keen take on L.A. sports, including Freddie Freeman’s Game 3 walk-off and the future of UCLA football at the Rose Bowl .

In addition, staff writer Eric Sondheimer placed in the top 10 for short features for his report highlighting the chilling impact ICE raids had on high school football workouts . Staff writer Kevin Baxter was recognized in the national beat writing category for his reporting on FIFA and how politics could impact the upcoming 2026 World Cup . Former Times staff writer Nathan Fenno’s investigation into a former NBA player’s failed attempt to transform a vacant lot on the Las Vegas strip into a world-class arena was included in the top 10 investigative pieces.

The Times’ digital submission highlighted the newsroom’s versatile storytelling, from a comprehensive guide to the 2028 L.A. Olympics venues to real-time analysis of World Series Game 3 . The Times also earned recognition for excellence in video for a poignant video , by senior editor for video Mark E. Potts, of Plaschke returning to his Altadena home in the aftermath of the Eaton fire. Additionally, Times staff placed in the top 10 for event coverage for comprehensive reporting on the Dodgers versus Blue Jays World Series, which included a story stream, daily “Dodgers Debate” video podcasts and more. Finally, The Times was ranked in the top 10 in special sections for coverage of the Dodgers’ World Series win, which featured headlines in three languages, dynamic photography and writing that captured the back-to-back World Series victories.

