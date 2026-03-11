Los Angeles Times Announces Lineup for 31st Annual Festival of Books

The festival, taking place April 18-19 at USC, will feature hundreds of authors, experts and storytellers, including Lionel Richie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Larry David, Pat Benatar, Jennie Garth, Tina Knowles, Anne Lamott and many more.



New this year: The Audiobook and Podcast Stage presented by Spotify will feature a diverse mix of authors, podcast hosts, industry experts and audiobook narrators.



The free, weekend-long festival will bring together celebrity authors, family-friendly entertainment and Spanish-language programming across eight outdoor stages and 13 indoor panel rooms.

The Los Angeles Times today revealed the lineup for the 31st annual Festival of Books , taking place April 18-19 at the University of Southern California. The community gathering will bring together more than 550 writers, experts and storytellers, and hundreds of exhibitors on the university campus.

The weekend festival will feature esteemed authors and cultural luminaries, spanning literary heavyweights, performers, celebrity authors, poets, politicians and journalists. Among the appearances: On Saturday, April 18, Sarah Jessica Parker and author Alexandra Oliva will appear in conversation with Miwa Messer to discuss Oliva’s new SJP Lit novel “The Radiant Dark.” On Sunday, April 19, Larry David will join Times news and culture critic Lorraine Ali to discuss her book “No Lessons Learned: The Making of Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Additionally, Lionel Richie will be at the festival to discuss his new memoir “Truly” for a special installment of the Ideas Exchange speaker series.

Other participants scheduled to appear are: Reza Aslan, Melissa Auf der Maur, Mac Barnett, Young Bae, Pat Benatar, Blippi, Hannah Brown, Laura Brown, Leon Carroll, Jr., Taylor Cassidy, Cari Champion, Austin Channing Brown, David Duchovny, Reza Farahan, Fab 5 Freddy, Stephanie Garber, Jennie Garth, Roxane Gay, Neil Giraldo, Joey Graceffa, Emma Grede, Max Greenfield, Annabelle Gurwitch, Mark Harmon, Callie Hart, Molly Jong-Fast, Dr. Becky Kennedy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jon Klassen, Tina Knowles, Anne Lamott, Susan Lucci, Tamika D. Mallory, Megan McDonald, Danica McKellar, Meekah, Chanel Miller, Elyse Myers, Abby Phillip, Meghan Quinn, Eli Rallo, Raegan Revord, Lisa Rinna, Lily Rosenthal, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Nikkolas Smith, Jacob Soboroff, Julio Vaqueiro, Bellamy Young and many more.

Festival highlights also include:



Eight outdoor stages and activity areas, including the new Audiobook and Podcast Stage presented by Spotify, with a range of talent, including: Shelby Van Pelt , author of “Remarkably Bright Creatures”; S.A. Cosby , author of “King of Ashes”; “Crimes of The Times” host Christopher Goffard ; and the voice of “Heated Rivalry,” Tor Thom .

, author of “Remarkably Bright Creatures”; , author of “King of Ashes”; “Crimes of The Times” host ; and the voice of “Heated Rivalry,” . Additional stages include: L.A. Times Stage, De Los Stage in association with L.A. Times en Español, Children’s Stage, Poetry Stage, USC Stage, YA Stage and the L.A. Times Food Stage which will feature demos by chefs Cassandra Peterson (known as Elvira) and Cassie Yeung , among others.

(known as Elvira) and , among others. Several page to screen events, including: An advanced screening of episode one of Prime Video’s series “The House of the Spirits,” followed by a discussion with series executive producers; a preview of Hulu’s “The Testaments” by author Margaret Atwood , who is appearing virtually, with showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller ; and a sneak peek of “Rivals,” adapted from the novel by Jilly Cooper, followed by a discussion with executive producer and writer Dominic Treadwell-Collins and actor Nafessa Williams .

, who is appearing virtually, with showrunner and executive producer ; and a sneak peek of “Rivals,” adapted from the novel by Jilly Cooper, followed by a discussion with executive producer and writer and actor . L.A. Times’ “Ask a Reporter” discussions will feature Times newsroom staff sharing insights from their reporting on a variety of topics. The Times’ Food , Plants , Image and design teams will also be onsite to talk to festival-goers and showcase merchandise and limited-run art prints. Plus, L.A. Times Games will host an interactive hub with word puzzles and prize giveaways.

, , and design teams will also be onsite to talk to festival-goers and showcase merchandise and limited-run art prints. Plus, will host an interactive hub with word puzzles and prize giveaways. Expert panels on a wide range of topics, from global politics to the craft of writing young adult romance.

More than 350 exhibitors, including an expanded Romance and Fantasy area, with book signings, merchandise for sale, activities and giveaways.

Live music, food trucks and more.

To kick off the literary weekend, on the evening of Friday, April 17, The Times will host the 46th annual Book Prizes at USC’s Bovard Auditorium. The ceremony will honor acclaimed author Amy Tan with the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement, We Need Diverse Books with the Innovator’s Award and Adam Ross with the Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose. The Book Prizes recognize 61 exceptional works in 13 categories, including achievement in audiobook production, presented by Audible. The complete list of finalists and further information, including ticket packages, is available at latimes.com/BookPrizes .

