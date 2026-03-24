L.A. Times’ Stephanie Chavez Named CCNMA 2026 Latina Journalist of the Year

Los Angeles Times deputy editor in Metro Stephanie Chavez has been named the 2026 Latina Journalist of the Year by the CCNMA Latino Journalists of California. The awards will be presented at a breakfast ceremony in the historic Herald Examiner building in downtown L.A. on April 10.

The organization’s mission is to foster an accurate and fair portrayal of Latinos in the news, and to promote the social, economic and professional advancement of Latino journalists.

Chavez, who oversees The Times’ education coverage, began her journalism career as a college intern for The Times, and after several years at the Boston Globe, returned to the paper as a founding reporter for the Valley Edition.

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“A veteran journalist with a career spanning more than three decades, [Chavez] began her journey with the support of a CCNMA scholarship,” CCNMA staff wrote in an announcement . “She has since built a distinguished career as a reporter, editor and newsroom leader. Chavez was part of four Pulitzer Prize-winning teams for breaking news coverage, including the Los Angeles riots, the North Hollywood shooting, the Northridge earthquake, and the 2004 wildfires. Her reporting on the beating of Reginald Denny during the 1992 unrest earned the Sigma Delta Chi Award for breaking news.”